QUESTION: Dave, are you surprised by Kelly Bryant’s lack of arm strength? It’s very apparent to me watching at home that his deep throws are just not there. Drew Lock would throw a seed 30-plus yards with VELOCITY. Bryant’s throws look way different.
MATTER: Bryant was never advertised as a passer with Lock’s arm strength. Mizzou coaches admitted as such as soon as he got on campus. Drew Lock also had the luxury of a thing called pass protection. There was a Gator in the backfield the instant Bryant caught the snap last week. Early in the year Bryant was very much completing some downfield throws. Things have changed since then ...
1. The pass rush is better. He's got less time to set up and make throws.
2. The coverage is better. Bryant seems reluctant to let it fly unless his target is WIDE open. Even then he doesn't pull the trigger very often.
3. We don't really know how comprised he's been by the two injuries. You need your legs to plant and uncork a deep ball — and we know he's been dealing with knee and hamstring injuries.