QUESTION: Has the rest of the league found a hole in Paul DeJong's swing? Might explain why he is in such a prolonged hitting funk.
COMMISH: I thought he would make more consistent contact, but we're not seeing that.
He shouldn't be a .250 hitter and I think the rest of the league sometimes takes advantage of his impatience.
Follow-up: Cardinals definitely need a third power bat in the middle of the lineup. Their offense even with Goldschmit and Ozuna has been telling on them. Who do you think they would add, if anybody?
COMMISH: It should be DeJong. Despite his low average, he's shown consistent ability to hit 25 homers. But his OPS should be in the .800s and it's not quite there. Yet, he should be fine once he regains his patience and plate discipline.