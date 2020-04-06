WHAT SCHEDULE WOULD BE USED?

QUESTION: This might be 25 steps in the future, but would MLB just use the same schedule in 2021 if the 2020 season is cancelled? Hoping they will, because we would get to see the Yankees in town.
GOOLD: I have not heard one way or the other, but that would make some sense. A driving force behind picking up the schedule where it was -- whenever that is -- is because the 2020 schedule for ballparks has been set, the hotel reservations booked, and so on and so on. So, if the games resume in August, then pick up with the August schedule if possible because it would be the most simple. No rearranging of hotels, no rearranging of ballpark commitments (stadiums, weddings, conventions, etc.).
Now, taking the schedule and grafting it over to 2021 -- that might force some teams to readjust their ballpark schedule for that year. But, yes, there are parts of the 2020 schedule the Cardinals do not want to lose: weekend series vs. Cubs, Yankees visit after the All-Star break, and the trip to London. They would like to get all of those at some point, and if it's 2021, that would go a long way to getting back some of the losses of 2020.
