QUESTION: Are you expecting any trades (from MLB or 40 man roster) this offseason? Who do you think would be most likely to be dealt, and for what (generally speaking)? Obviously the answer depends on other offseason moves, such as if a starter is signed or if Ozuna stays or leaves
GOOLD: You gave a good outline of it. Yes, the Cardinals will explore trades this winter, just as they have in recent winters and winters before that. They have some tightening of the 40-man to do with three, four additions they'd like to make, and they would like to get some return on the players they're going to move off before they do. The Cardinals are going to look at the available pitchers (starters and relievers) and try to move from their depth to address that opening. They'll also try to find a lefthanded bat, perhaps for the bench. Those are trades that they're going to be interested in making, same as it ever was, really.