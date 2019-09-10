Q: So, year four of the Barry Odom era at Mizzou. What do you make of this start? I admit to drinking the Kool-Aid and buying into the possibility of an 8-0 start. But how does that performance at Wyoming happen? And then the turnaround against West Virginia? I don't know what to expect at the moment.
BenFred: Yeah, you're talking to the guy who wrote the column that said Mizzou should start 8-0.I got shelled for that one after the Wyoming loss.
Fair.
Thing is, the Tigers really should have started 8-0.
Look at what they did to West Virginia.
Look at the schedule, especially now.
Wyoming labored against Texas State after knocking off the Tigers.
Florida labored against a Miami team that lost to North Carolina.
South Carolina lost to North Carolina, then lost its starting QB for the season.
Kentucky is also without its starting QB for the rest of the season.
Vanderbilt and Tennessee are both 0-2.
This is the easiest division Mizzou could ask for.
It's Georgia, and then it's wide open.
And the Tigers shot themselves in the foot against the Cowboys.
It's not taking credit away from Wyoming to point out that the mistakes that turned that game were all self-imposed from Mizzou.
It boiled down to three big turnovers, and two blown plays defensively.
That's the game.
For Odom's team to re-earn the hype it had created this offseason, it has to show it can respond favorably when something bad happens on the field.
Five times, his team has lost after leading by multiple possessions.
Kentucky last season, South Carolina last season, and now Wyoming have made fans cautious, have made fans question the coaching. All fair.
We know the Tigers can thump teams. We don't know if they can take a punch and respond to win a game. Especially against a decent opponent.I like what Odom has done in recruiting and development.I like his style and accountability.He needs to come up with the coaching answers on the field, the preparation and execution that maximizes a team's potential.This season is not lost. It did begin with a flat tire.