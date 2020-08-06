WHAT STANDS OUT IN FIRST WEEK OF BUBBLE HOCKEY?

QUESTION: After a week of bubble hockey what has impressed you most by the play so far? For me, besides guys blocking shots with their faces, it's how much young legs and speed are putting pressure on D-men to make quick plays on sometimes less than optimal ice and the turnovers and scoring chances that are being given up under the pressure. McDavid looks otherworldly.
JT: The overall intensity has been impressive. Even in the round-robin games, it's been pretty easy to tell that the players aren't just going through the motions. Part of the reason these guys made it the NHL is that the vast majority aren't just elite talents, they're elite competitors. I've been pleasantly surprised. And you're right about the defense. In most of these games there isn't a lot of space to operate.
And speaking of McDavid, there have been some tremendous individual performances. Sebastian Aho _ as Dick Enberg would say, Oh my!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.