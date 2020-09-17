WHAT TO MAKE OF MIZZOU’S WIDEOUTS?

QUESTION: Will we see an improvement in our wide receivers this year? I know the QB situation makes this analysis tricky.
MATTER: A lot hinges on Damon Hazelton. Complete mystery there. Last time Drinkwitz answered a question about him, he said he had a soft tissue injury. He hasn't practiced much. If he's not a factor this year, then that puts a lot of pressure on Keke Chism, Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister.
MU really doesn't have any other proven pieces in the passing game. I thought Maurice Massey had the chance to be an impact player - but he opted out for the season. Some of the freshmen will have to contribute in some capacity. JJ Hester might be the most polished. Kris-Abrams Draine is a versatile playmaker. Could play some running back or slot receiver. The staff seems high on Chance Luper. I wrote about Knox a couple weeks back. I think he’s got as much to benefit from the scheme change than any player on the roster.
