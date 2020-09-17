 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT TO MAKE OF MIZZOU’S WIDEOUTS?
0 comments

WHAT TO MAKE OF MIZZOU’S WIDEOUTS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Mizzou wide receiver Jalen Knox (white jersey) runs a drill during spring football practice in March. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Will we see an improvement in our wide receivers this year? I know the QB situation makes this analysis tricky.

MATTER: A lot hinges on Damon Hazelton. Complete mystery there. Last time Drinkwitz answered a question about him, he said he had a soft tissue injury. He hasn't practiced much. If he's not a factor this year, then that puts a lot of pressure on Keke Chism, Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister.

MU really doesn't have any other proven pieces in the passing game. I thought Maurice Massey had the chance to be an impact player - but he opted out for the season. Some of the freshmen will have to contribute in some capacity. JJ Hester might be the most polished. Kris-Abrams Draine is a versatile playmaker. Could play some running back or slot receiver. The staff seems high on Chance Luper. I wrote about Knox a couple weeks back. I think he’s got as much to benefit from the scheme change than any player on the roster.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports