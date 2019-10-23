QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the Cardinal Ritter high school football fiasco?
BENFRED: Disgraceful. But, should we be surprised? Rich people are going to jail because they paid for their kids to get into colleges the kids were not qualified to enter. Colleges sneak in athletes who can play, but are not qualified academically. Cheating — or something really close to it — is rewarded and shrugged off at so many levels, from the professional ranks (Patriots) all the way down to the grassroots (AAU ball).
I'm glad the people with the power to do so took a stand on this. I do feel bad for the players. And this mistake should not define the coach's life. I'm OK with it defining the team's season, though. The players have learned a hard lesson. If something is wrong and you know it, stand up against it — or risk losing something you care about because you went along with the wrong.
Photo: Head football coach Brandon Gregory has been fired by Cardinal Ritter high school, which also terminated its football program for the remainder of the 2019 season. (Randy Kemp photo / STLhighschoolsports.com)