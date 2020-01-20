WHAT TO MAKE OF THE ACCUSATION AGAINST LA RUSSA?

QUESTION: What’s your take on Jack McDowell’s allegations of Tony La Russa sign-stealing while with the White Sox? Do you think the commissioner’s office is investigating it? I find it hard to believe something like that could stay a secret forever. If true, what does it do to TLR's legacy? Could he be removed from the HOF?
COMMISH: We're talking about something that may or may not have happened nearly 35 years ago, and McDowell wasn't even on the White Sox team at the time.
I'm not saying yay or nay, but If we're going to start dredging up all these cold cases, we're going to have to suspend a lot of people who are already dead.