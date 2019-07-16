QUESTION: Did you see Ken Rosenthal's report that the Cards are open to moving Carlos Martinez and young outfielders (O'Neill, Lane Thomas)? Why would they move Carlos if they're planning on competing? They'd have to acquire a closer at that point, right?
BENFRED: I saw it. And I agree that would be a bit odd now that Jordan Hicks is out, and Martinez is performing as the closer, as he usually does. As always, it would depend on the return.
And the organization's cooling on Martinez is relevant. That the trade discussion surrounding Martinez is still going on and has been hovering around for this long says a lot about his long, strange trip to this place.
He wants to be a starter, but has not been physically capable of doing that. The team has been frustrated publicly with him at times regarding his physical health and dedication to the routine that maximizes it. Carlos Martinez was once a face of this team. Now, he's almost an afterthought until he comes out of the bullpen.
I've said this before, but I would not be surprised if Martinez's career as a Cardinal ends in a trade. Right now, though, would seem a bit odd. They need him closing games.
Follow-up: Here we go again with Alex Reyes. Is it time to move on from Reyes and either trade or release him?
BENFRED: The annual hype for Reyes and then delay has become frustrating, I get it. More for him than anyone else. But why in the world would you trade him at his low, and why would you release him? So he might live up to his potential elsewhere? Trading low is not a great idea, especially with a pitcher whose ceiling is as high as Reyes'.