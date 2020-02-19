WHAT WAS 'ARMY' THINKING?

QUESTION: I trust in "Army," but trading a second-rounder for a guy who went for a fourth-rounder a month ago seems like overpaying to me. Looks like the Blues front office really doesn't want to roll Mikkola out there in the playoffs.
TOM T.: Armstrong admitted that making a trade at this point, a week before the deadline, almost assures you of overpaying. Buffalo traded Scandella because it had too many defensemen, so they were going to have to move someone, so they didn't have the leverage.
I think if this were earlier in the season, the Blues would have been content to have Mikkola around as the extra defenseman, but looking at the playoffs (and the trade deadline) fast approaching, they looked and thought, if Gunnarsson gets hurt again, now Mikkola is in, and while that's OK, now Derrick Pouliot or Jake Walman is the next man up, and that scared them.
Meanwhile, with defensemen disappearing off the trade board, they saw the need for a move quickly.