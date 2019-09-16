COMMENT (from Tom): Seems Shildt would have reverse engineered the bullpen Sunday with C-Mart down, starting with Gallegos in 9th, and work backwards with Miller, Gant, Helsley, Cabrera. They just gotta close that game out, and Gant was not ready for the moment.
GOOLD: In effect, Shildt did do this -- but freed from the save notion, he did what so many people want him to do: use the best pitcher at the best time in the highest leverage. Take a look at that game again, and it had Gallegos against the best of the Brewers' hitters, Miller against the run of lefties, and then Gant set to face THE BOTTOM OF THE ORDER. Yes, pinch-hitters came up. Add their batting averages together and you barely get .400. One of them has a sub-.575 OPS and has been back and forth from the minors. This was the matchup that Shildt set up so that the ninth would be less dicey than the previous two innings.
It's exactly what the Cardinals advertised as their approach and that many fans have clamored for. So here we are. Gant walks those two gimme putts and trouble ensues.