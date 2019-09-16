Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals host Astros at Busch

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt yanks starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon in the third inning of the July 27 game against the Houston Astros. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

QUESTION (from Tackleberry): Hindsight is 20/20, but what move/player would have benefited the Cardinals the most, based on who moved around this year?

GOOLD: A starter. Not based on who moved around. A starter based on what they had and what they could get. A starting pitcher -- and yes they would have had to overpay, but they could -- would have changed this race, would have changed how the bullpen looks, would have strengthened the area that is the Cardinals' strongest: run prevention. Period.