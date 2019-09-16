QUESTION (from Tackleberry): Hindsight is 20/20, but what move/player would have benefited the Cardinals the most, based on who moved around this year?
GOOLD: A starter. Not based on who moved around. A starter based on what they had and what they could get. A starting pitcher -- and yes they would have had to overpay, but they could -- would have changed this race, would have changed how the bullpen looks, would have strengthened the area that is the Cardinals' strongest: run prevention. Period.