WHAT WE LEARNED FROM SUMMER CAMP

QUESTION: Aside from Tyler O'Neill likely starting in LF, what have we learned in Summer Camp?
GOOLD: We've learned . . .
• That Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon (above) deserve to have prominent roles on the pitching staff, even if they're not starters.
• That Kwang Hyun Kim is going to give some team fits.
• That Kolten Wong is the leadoff hitter.
• That Matt Carpenter is a different hitter than 2019.
Follow-up: Carp is looking really good at the plate. I like him in the 2 hole.
GOOLD: So does Mike Shildt. Either there or No. 5. But the manager has really taken to the idea of a "vintage" Carpenter taking a run ahead of Goldschmidt. One thing that he's experimenting with is not stacking the lefties back-to-back to top the order.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.