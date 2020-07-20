WHAT WE LEARNED FROM SUMMER CAMP
Cardinals summer camp 7/15

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (62) delivers a pitch during Cardinals summer camp at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: Aside from Tyler O'Neill likely starting in LF, what have we learned in Summer Camp?

GOOLD: We've learned . . .

• That Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon (above) deserve to have prominent roles on the pitching staff, even if they're not starters.

• That Kwang Hyun Kim is going to give some team fits.

• That Kolten Wong is the leadoff hitter.

• That Matt Carpenter is a different hitter than 2019.

Follow-up: Carp is looking really good at the plate. I like him in the 2 hole.

GOOLD: So does Mike Shildt. Either there or No. 5. But the manager has really taken to the idea of a "vintage" Carpenter taking a run ahead of Goldschmidt. One thing that he's experimenting with is not stacking the lefties back-to-back to top the order.

