WHAT WENT WRONG WITH SNYDER?

QUESTION: Why did Quin Snyder not have success at Missouri? Have you been surprised by his success in the NBA? Did he makes some changes or what?
MATTER: I would argue he had measured success in Columbia. He led Mizzou to the NCAA Tournament each of his first four seasons, including a trip to the Elite Eight, as far as Mizzou has ever reached in the Big Dance. But ultimately he struggled to maintain that early success.
Quin probably wasn't ready for a job of this magnitude at just 32 years old. He learned under the game's greatest coach, but Duke clearly operated at standards that weren't possible for a 32-year-old coach at a program like Mizzou. Most damaging, his relationship with his boss soured over the years, and as Quin struggled with structure and accountability, he didn't have that internal support from his athletics director to fix the problems. The Ricky Clemons experiment also blew up in Snyder’s face and started the downfall.
That said, no one ever accused of him of not knowing the game. He's a brilliant basketball coach. His intellect might be better suited for the pro game and more mature players who are more dedicated to learning the intricacies of the game. I give him credit for taking some humbling jobs in the NBADL and overseas in Russia to rebuild his career.
Now at 53 years old he's widely respected in the NBA. I'm happy for him and his success with the Utah Jazz.
