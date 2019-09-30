QUESTION: Would a DeJong-type extension get Flaherty locked up this winter?
GOOLD: Jack Flaherty knows his value. He will either get it or wait for it. Look no further than his rejection of their offer (for 2019) and his acceptance of a $10,000 pay cut to take a renewal. He knows. He'll hold to it. He won't admit his production is worth close to the minimum when he knows his value is more, and he'll see that in any extension.
Right now, it would take a record extension. Wait a year, and he does this again, and it's even more.