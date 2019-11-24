QUESTION: What's it going to take for the Cardinals to get back to the World Series?
GORDO: Two more pitchers working at the Jack Flaherty level would be a start. This team needs four or five high-leverage relievers (it may have a couple today), more run production from Paul DeJong and way more production from the outfield.
Follow-up: This team needs at least 1, if not 2, bats, despite the number of outfielders they have.
GORDO: Yes, quantity doesn't guarantee quality. Are there a couple of hitters in that pile? Can Goldschmidt hit like he did in Arizona? Can Carpenter muster any sort of comeback? Can DeJong hit for a good average with runners in scoring position? Many questions and no answers as December nears.