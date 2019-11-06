QUESTION: What is JayBo's future with the blues?
TOM T.: Jay Bouwmeester and the Blues can't sign an extension until after Jan. 1, but I would expect that the real talks wouldn't happen until later in the season, when Bouwmeester decides if he wants to play another season. If the season progresses as it is now, I would think the Blues would give him another one-year contract.
But the first decision will come from Bouwmeester on what he wants to do. Right now, he's on their shutdown pairing. He keeps himself in better shape than anyone on the team. The Blues wouldn't walk away from that, I don't think.