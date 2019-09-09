QUESTION: On a scale of "Never going to happen" to "that's the plan", how likely is it that the 2020 Cardinals rotation is Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson, Martinez, and Reyes?
GOOLD: Squarely in the middle. Sorry, there's just too many unknowns there, and we're still not clear on what the Cardinals expect from Reyes and how they want to get him there. As discussed in last week's chat, Carlos Martinez will return to the starters' track this offseason, and if he's not traded he'll come to spring training with a chance to pitch in the rotation or the bullpen -- depending on his performance and the team's need. Other moves this winter will have an impact on this answer, and the Cardinals are going to look at the free-agent starter market.