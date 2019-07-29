QUESTION: Is 3B E. Montero and OF Lane Thomas enough for Trevor Bauer? Indians are said to be looking for an OF. Would Cards have to swap out Thomas with O’Neill?
GOOLD: Seems like there would have to be a pitcher involved in that deal. Young pitcher. I don't get the vibe that Lane Thomas is involved in a lot of talks at this point because he's on the 40-man roster and there are other performing outfielders that aren't. Teams like to acquire the choice to do that with the player later, or if they need to. It's just a preference to maintain flexibility. Now, Arozarena is not on the 40-man roster. For example.
The Cardinals are open to discussion about third basemen at this point because of the depth they have.
Follow-up:
Does a package of Gorman, Thomas, and Woodford have enough to land Thor or Bauer?
GOOLD: That's an interesting assortment of players because you're talking about a top-30 prospect. Good start. You're talking about an outfielder already on the 40-man roster, but one Cleveland has already elected to trade for Mercado instead. And then a pitcher who must go on the 40-man roster in the coming winter, and may not have the shiny, high prospect ranking of a few pitchers below him or who are his teammates. It's a good start, but I think you tweak the pitching in this equation and I get how you're making Gorman the centerpiece to reduce the total package. Makes sense. Just not sure this is how to do it.
Follow-up: Did the tantrum on Sunday lower Bauer's trade value?
GOOLD: If it does, then it says more about the teams than the player.
Photo: Indians manager Terry Francona has words with Trevor Bauer on Sunday after Bauer fired the ball over the center-field wall when he saw that Francona was on his way to the mound. (AP Photo)