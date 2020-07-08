WHAT WOULD BE A GOOD RETURN FOR JAKE ALLEN?
The Blues take on the Ducks at the Enterprise Center

Blues goalie Jake Allen makes a stop on Anaheim's Max Comtois. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: What's a good return for Jake Allen? Should the Blues be looking for a guy who is one year away from making the NHL, to let some players get off the books?

TOM T.: I don't know that the Blues need a big return on Allen. They certainly won't want a sizable contract back, because that would defeat the purpose of trading him. If you got a prospect on an entry-level deal and a draft pick, that would be good.

How high a pick, I don't know, The Blues are running low on forward depth in their system.

Follow-up: Do you think that Allen is capable of carrying a team to a championship?

TOM T.: I do. If something had happened to Binnington this season, or if it still happens to Binnington in the postseason, Allen could get the Blues to the Cup.

