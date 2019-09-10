Q: Momentum seems to be swinging Mizzou's way in the basketball team's recruitment of CBC star Caleb Love. How big of a commitment would that be for Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers in STL?
BenFred: First, it's going to feel that way, because Mizzou was Caleb Love's first official visit. First of five. So, when he makes his other trips, and gets photographed on the sidelines of those football games, and tweets out pictures of himself in those uniforms, then it will feel like momentum is swinging that way. That's just recruiting. Second, it sounds like it was a good trip to Mizzou, in part thanks to the football team winning big. And Mizzou should be encouraged that a) it was his first official visit; sometimes that order means something, and b) that it was an official visit in the first place. Meaning, it's good for Mizzou that they got one of his limited official visits. Sometimes, kids from St. Louis prefer to visit Mizzou on an unofficial visit, meaning they pay their own way and elect for less than the full experience because of the proximity between CoMo and STL. That can be a minus for Mizzou, to some degree, because they don't get to roll out the red carpet like they would if the visit was official. Make sense? So, the kid ends up comparing his official visit at School X to his unofficial visit at Mizzou, and that's not always a fair comparison.Martin said his goal was to make Mizzou an intriguing place for the top talent in the state. He's done that. He's doing that. Eventually, he will land another big fish after the Porter splash. Love might be the one, and it would be big.