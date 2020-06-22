QUESTION: Jordan Walker ... he's not the first young slugger the Cardinals have brought out of Georgia. Whatever happened to Terry Fuller?
GOOLD: Terry Fuller (drafted in 2017) played 63 games this past season at short-season ball. He hit .230/.343/.365 and had five homers. He also had almost as many strikeouts (80) as total bases (84).
It is the most that he's played in a season in part because he was given time away from games to really work on a swing and gain experience that he did not have coming into the system.
He remains in the organization, and this would have been a movement year for him -- movement into view, up the organization, possibly to a full-season roster, and movement so they know what they have in him as a prospect.
