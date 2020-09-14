 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S BEHIND ALL THE BULLPEN BREAKDOWNS?
0 comments

WHAT'S BEHIND ALL THE BULLPEN BREAKDOWNS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

Cincinnati's Tyler Stephenson scores on a wild pitch as Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller covers home in Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Have the breakdowns in the bullpen lately been due to overuse because of the number of games?

COMMISH: The Cardinals have been very careful, to the extent of giving up on a couple of games, not to work relievers two days in succession.

I suspect that it's just that the Cardinals have been playing catch-up all season, both in the games played and the games behind, and pitchers are stretching the limits of their bodies, which probably aren't as in good a shape as they would be in a normal season.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports