WHAT'S BEHIND ALL THE BULLPEN BREAKDOWNS?

QUESTION: Have the breakdowns in the bullpen lately been due to overuse because of the number of games?
COMMISH: The Cardinals have been very careful, to the extent of giving up on a couple of games, not to work relievers two days in succession.
I suspect that it's just that the Cardinals have been playing catch-up all season, both in the games played and the games behind, and pitchers are stretching the limits of their bodies, which probably aren't as in good a shape as they would be in a normal season.
