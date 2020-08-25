WHAT'S BEHIND STLFC'S DEMISE?

QUESTION: Why couldn't St. Louis City SC and St. Louis FC work out a situation in which the USL team could continue playing as some sort of feeder team to the eventual MLS team?
BENFRED: City's decision to go a different way from simply promoting FC as its MLS expansion team wasn't the sole reason FC is shuttering. That point should be made clear.
There was at one point talk of FC being a block in City's soccer pyramid of sorts, but instead the decision was made to start a new academy system that feeds upward, and starting it from scratch. That said, FC could have carried on if it felt it had the ability and financing to do so. It decided it did not. So, Tuesday's news occurred.
COVID can be blamed for some of it, too. Ticket sales were vital to FC's bottom line, and the pandemic greatly cut into that. I also think it would have been hard to draw in the future for USL games when there was an MLS option in downtown STL. Throw in the pandemic's pinch, and the decision gets expedited.
Another thing to keep in mind is the relationship between USL and MLS. There seems to be more intent from MLS to chill that relationship, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out long-term.
What should not be lost in all of this was the impact FC made on the effort to bring MLS to St. Louis. Without Jim Kavanaugh, who has switched gears from FC to SC, it doesn't happen. Without the support of FC fans, MLS would have been less likely to finally plant its flag in St. Louis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.