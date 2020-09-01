WHAT'S BEHIND THE BLUES' PLAYOFF FLOP?

QUESTION: After their return, the Blues seemed to be standing still. I've heard that called "lack of effort," but could it be that the Blues simply don't have the speed that seems to be the new mode for success?
BENFRED: It's hard for me to believe the team that won the Stanley Cup a season ago is suddenly outdated now. The Blues are "heavier" than some teams but that is the style that can work best in the normal, grueling postseason, one that does not include a long stop before it starts. And the Blues do have speed on their team. Robert Thomas. Jordan Kyrou. They don't have cement in their skates.
As for the bubble dud, I think it was hard for certain teams, especially ones with a clear and recent memory of winning a championship, to get fully fired up for the format. The Blues were kind of groggy, and by the time they fired up, they were banged up. I think the bubble format was grinding on some guys. I don't think everyone was as focused as they needed to be, and they ran into a team that is young, energetic and doesn't have a deep postseason run in the regular playoffs to compare this lesser experience to.
That's not an excuse. The Blues didn't get it done. But while they won't come out and say it, I'm not sure they all viewed this as the real deal, and I think that showed at times. I would say the same for the Bruins, who had their goalie opt out after Boston played for the Cup last season and dominated this season before the shutdown. Tuukka Rask got ripped for saying it didn't feel like the playoffs, but he wasn't the only one thinking it.
