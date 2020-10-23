WHAT'S BEST SPOT FOR ODOM?

QUESTION: Barry Odom is getting a lot of praise at Arkansas, but I recall him calling defensive plays the first season he was head caoch and it was less than spectacular. Is Odom a better coordinator than head coach then?
MATTER: He wasn't Mizzou's defensive coordinator his first year as head coach. DeMontie Cross was running the show, at least for the first half of the season. But, yes, Odom's body of work suggests he's a better coordinator than head coach. A few key factors, though:
1. When you're a coordinator, you're not held responsible for the level of talent on the field. You're responsible for developing talent and your individual recruiting areas, but the head coach is the one primarily held accountable for recruiting. That was a strike against Odom at Mizzou that he won't have to answer for (as much) at Arkansas.
2. As defensive coordinator, you're in no way measured by your offense or the person hired to coach the offense. That's not the case when you're the head coach. Even though he didn't coordinate the Mizzou offense, Odom was responsible for the direction of the offense because he was in charge of hiring the coordinator. When Mizzou's offense went into a tailspin last year, the blame started with Derek Dooley but also carried over to Odom for making the hire. No matter how the offense unfolds at Arkansas — good or bad — that won't be held against Odom. He's responsible for the defense and that's it. And we know he can run a defense.
