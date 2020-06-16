WHAT'S BETTER FOR STL: AN NFL TEAM OR A TON OF MONEY?
WHAT'S BETTER FOR STL: AN NFL TEAM OR A TON OF MONEY?

Buccaneers Rams Football

St. Louis Rams fans at the team's final home game on Dec. 17, 2015. Owner Stan Kroenke moved the team to Los Angeles a month later. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Why are you against the notion of the St. Louis vs. NFL relocation lawsuit making an expansion or relocated team coming to St. Louis a goal of a settlement?

BENFRED: I understand there are hopes that this all ends in some sort of a team-related olive branch from the NFL. I just don't agree with that notion, and I don't think it's very realistic, either.

My opinion is that the region should move on from the NFL, which has proven itself to be a bad business partner that cares little about STL. If the NFL wants to come back, and there is no sign it does, then it can pay its own way on everything, without help from the region. If that happens, swell. But I won't hold my breath, and I don't want the desire for another NFL team to cloud the lawsuit.

Go get the money. A ton of it.

