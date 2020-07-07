WHAT'S IN A NAME? A LONG WAIT, APPARENTLY

QUESTION: What is taking the MLS4TheLou group so long to announce some news on team name and colors, or key hires? People want to know!
BENFRED: I know the group is aware of the interest in the team and steady drumbeat for more information. It's thrilled that people are excited.
There are more factors in play than just catering to the fans at this time, though. The league, not the team, sets the timeline for announcements. The league has some things on its plate, like trying to pull off this MLS tournament — one athat team already has been eliminated from due to the virus.
It's also worth nothing the complications the virus has created. You can't get large groups together for a rally or big announcement. The pandemic has complicated the process when it comes to creating the kind of gear and merchandise you want to be able to sell as soon as the name goes live. Curveballs thrown into travel and trips that lead to the hiring processes of a front office.
Patience is requested.
