WHAT'S IN A NAME? (CONTINUED)

QUESTION: I wish the MLS team name could have been something a bit more original. Why do American soccer teams choose to take the sterile European approach to team names?
BENFRED: Some of its MLS influence. The league has some say in the names. But here locally, "City" was a more provocative choice than it would seem in some other places, for reasons that don't always make a lot of sense, most notably the friction between city and county at times.
A desire to help move that ball forward was a big reason the ownership group wanted City.
It wants the word to become a more inclusive term, and that led to the decision, within the MLS framework.
Photo: City politicians Lyda Krewson (third from left) and Lewis Reed (front) celebrate with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the MLS4TheLou group last August. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)
