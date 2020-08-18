You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S IN A NAME? (CONTINUED)
0 comments

WHAT'S IN A NAME? (CONTINUED)

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team

Politicians Lyda Krewson (third from left) and Lewis Reed (front) celebrate with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the MLS4TheLou group last August. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: I wish the MLS team name could have been something a bit more original. Why do American soccer teams choose to take the sterile European approach to team names?

BENFRED: Some of its MLS influence. The league has some say in the names. But here locally, "City" was a more provocative choice than it would seem in some other places, for reasons that don't always make a lot of sense, most notably the friction between city and county at times.

A desire to help move that ball forward was a big reason the ownership group wanted City.

It wants the word to become a more inclusive term, and that led to the decision, within the MLS framework.

Photo: City politicians Lyda Krewson (third from left) and Lewis Reed (front) celebrate with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the MLS4TheLou group last August. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports