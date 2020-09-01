 Skip to main content
WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR KNIZNER?
WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR KNIZNER?

CARDINALS SUMMER CAMP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford (L) and catcher Andrew Knizner walk off the field during a team workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

QUESTION: What should the Cardinals do with Andrew Knizner (above) if Molina is going to play all the time and likely get a new deal?

BENFRED: He's approaching the Carson Kelly ceiling. If another commitment to Molina is coming, and one probably is, the Cards should consider moving Knizner in a deal that maximizes his value before it starts to decline.

Some of this will depend on what shakes out with Molina. Those conversations have not been happening, and don't seem to be of interest to the front office until after the season.

