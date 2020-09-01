WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR KNIZNER?

QUESTION: What should the Cardinals do with Andrew Knizner (above) if Molina is going to play all the time and likely get a new deal?
BENFRED: He's approaching the Carson Kelly ceiling. If another commitment to Molina is coming, and one probably is, the Cards should consider moving Knizner in a deal that maximizes his value before it starts to decline.
Some of this will depend on what shakes out with Molina. Those conversations have not been happening, and don't seem to be of interest to the front office until after the season.
