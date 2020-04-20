WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR MINOR LEAGUERS?
0 comments

WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR MINOR LEAGUERS?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

Cardinals prospect Elehuris Montero takes grounders at third base. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have a plan for continuing the development of their minor leaguers if there is no minor-league season? Let's say MLB decides to have games played in Florida with no fans in the stands, then where do minor leaguers go train? Jupiter wouldn't be practical. Would they emphasize them playing in winter leagues?

COMMISH: The minor-league issue seems much thornier than that of the majors. While there is a strong sense that some sort of the big-league season will take place, there is much less of a feeling that there will be minor-league seasons. I'm sure teams are wrestling with the possibilities, but I would think there would be a heavy dose of instructional-league stuff in both Florida and Arizona this fall and maybe more players, if eligible, will be sent to the winter leagues.

Big-league rosters will be expanded if play commences and more would-be minor leaguers will be able to play, but the majority of minor leaguers may have to be on their own.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports