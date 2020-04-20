WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR MINOR LEAGUERS?

QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have a plan for continuing the development of their minor leaguers if there is no minor-league season? Let's say MLB decides to have games played in Florida with no fans in the stands, then where do minor leaguers go train? Jupiter wouldn't be practical. Would they emphasize them playing in winter leagues?
COMMISH: The minor-league issue seems much thornier than that of the majors. While there is a strong sense that some sort of the big-league season will take place, there is much less of a feeling that there will be minor-league seasons. I'm sure teams are wrestling with the possibilities, but I would think there would be a heavy dose of instructional-league stuff in both Florida and Arizona this fall and maybe more players, if eligible, will be sent to the winter leagues.
Big-league rosters will be expanded if play commences and more would-be minor leaguers will be able to play, but the majority of minor leaguers may have to be on their own.
