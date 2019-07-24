QUESTION: Given Petro could walk after this year, and Bouw and Boom Boom are at the end of their careers, do we go term with Eddie. How long and for how much? Also, what is Barbie signing for this year?
TOM T.: That's the reason to give Edmundson a three or four year deal. For a guy with that many years ahead of him, and knowing the limited horizon on two of the defensemen, it's an investment in the future. He could be a key member of the defense for years to come. You can't look at next season and say, well, the Blues are set on defense. Edmundson made $3 million last season, so he should be around $4 next season.