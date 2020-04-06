WHAT'S THE PROBLEM WITH KIM GOING HOME?

QUESTION: Don't quite understand the problem of Kwang Hyun Kim flying back to South Korea to see his family. Yes, it is risky virus-wise, but flights are still going, right? Are they worried he will get stuck there?
GOOLD: The headline that is up at the New York Times right now captures the concern pretty well: "Brace Yourself for Waves of Coronavirus Infections." There has been an uptick in cases there, and that's the concern -- once he gets over there and is reunited with family then there is no guarantee that he will be able to return this season, in 2020. Nothing is. Not with a global pandemic.
So the Cardinals and Kim are going to weigh the risk to his health from the travel, the possibility he won't be allowed to return, and the importance of him being with family at this time. That last part there weighs heavy on the scale, as you would imagine.
But the Cardinals don't get the final say in this. Kim gets part of it. And as discussed earlier -- the virus determines most of it, and each government's' response to the virus.
