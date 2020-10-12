 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S WONG WORTH?
0 comments

WHAT'S WONG WORTH?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals eye series win

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) runs after getting a hit to right field during the first inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The game is number seven out of 12 straight home games for the Cardinals as they try to catch up after coronavirus cases delayed their shortened season. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  Wong is coming off a year with a .675 OPS. Would any team want to give up a player worth value and pick up Wong's $12.5 million salary? I'm really not wanting to pick on Wong because he is exciting to watch and seems like a model team player, but when was the last time a team gave a player $12.5 million coming off a .675 OPS season?

COMMISH: Wong probably has more value for the Cardinals than any other team. But if the Cardinals don't pick up the $12.5 million, he isn't likely to get that anywhere else next year because his offensive year was nondescript.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports