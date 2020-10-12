WHAT'S WONG WORTH?

QUESTION: Wong is coming off a year with a .675 OPS. Would any team want to give up a player worth value and pick up Wong's $12.5 million salary? I'm really not wanting to pick on Wong because he is exciting to watch and seems like a model team player, but when was the last time a team gave a player $12.5 million coming off a .675 OPS season?
COMMISH: Wong probably has more value for the Cardinals than any other team. But if the Cardinals don't pick up the $12.5 million, he isn't likely to get that anywhere else next year because his offensive year was nondescript.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!