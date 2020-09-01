 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S WRONG WITH O'NEILL?
0 comments

WHAT'S WRONG WITH O'NEILL?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Cardinals V Pirates - First game of double header

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (41) strikes out with two runners on base to end the sixth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Tyler O'Neill sometimes looks like he could be an absolute stud, but it just seems like something's a little off. Thoughts?

BENFRED: To me he has just looked inconsistent, but not with enough good streaks to justify the bad. I know some are higher on his upside than I have been, but when he gets going well, something seems to happen health-wise, and then he's slow to ramp up again. He's going to have to be more consistent with his power to become a regular in a decent outfield.

I'd like to see Lane Thomas get a good run now. O'Neill had his chance first, and it extended when Thomas was out with COVID. He did not capitalize on it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports