WHAT'S WRONG WITH O'NEILL?

QUESTION: Tyler O'Neill sometimes looks like he could be an absolute stud, but it just seems like something's a little off. Thoughts?
BENFRED: To me he has just looked inconsistent, but not with enough good streaks to justify the bad. I know some are higher on his upside than I have been, but when he gets going well, something seems to happen health-wise, and then he's slow to ramp up again. He's going to have to be more consistent with his power to become a regular in a decent outfield.
I'd like to see Lane Thomas get a good run now. O'Neill had his chance first, and it extended when Thomas was out with COVID. He did not capitalize on it.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.