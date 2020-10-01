WHEN AND HOW WILL FANS RETURN?

QUESTION: When do you think fans will be allowed to return to games?
TOM T.: It is impossible to say with any certainty. If a vaccine becomes widely available, that will be a precursor. If there's a test that can give extremely accurate results in 10 or so minutes and is relatively inexpensive, that will help. If the league was playing outdoors, that would help, but since the games are indoors it's going to be a while. And it's going to be gradual. Ten percent at first, then 25 percent, then up from there. But we're really at the mercy of the doctors and researchers, and the numbers taking a significant dip.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.