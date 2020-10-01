 Skip to main content
WHEN AND HOW WILL FANS RETURN?
Neighborhood watch party for Game 2 of Stanley Cup playoff hockey

Host Paul Brown, center, puts Ron Baechle, better known to St. Louis Blues fans as The Towel Man, on video chat on his phone to lead friends and neighbors with in celebration of the second period power play goal by Ryan O’Reilly at a watch party for the game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Brown and his wife Margie broadcast the game on a Jumbotron outside their in the Wheeler Canyon neighborhood in St. Charles County. The Blues lost the game 4-3 in overtime.  Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: When do you think fans will be allowed to return to games?

TOM T.: It is impossible to say with any certainty. If a vaccine becomes widely available, that will be a precursor. If there's a test that can give extremely accurate results in 10 or so minutes and is relatively inexpensive, that will help. If the league was playing outdoors, that would help, but since the games are indoors it's going to be a while. And it's going to be gradual. Ten percent at first, then 25 percent, then up from there. But we're really at the mercy of the doctors and researchers, and the numbers taking a significant dip.

