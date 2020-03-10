WHEN CARLSON COMES UP, WHERE DOES HE BAT?

QUESTION: When Dylan Carlson comes up, whether out of camp or later in the season, where will he bat? Will they throw him in the 2nd spot right out of the gate or start him further down in the lineup until he proves he can hit MLB pitching consistently?
BENFRED: He seems like an eventual fit for No. 2, but I don't know that he would be put in there right away. Some of it depends on Carpenter and Edman. Both could fill that role.
Fowler could if he turns it on and makes this spring angst look shortsighted.
Carlson at two is a good bet eventually. Tough to imagine Shildt sticking him there immediately, though.