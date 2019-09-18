QUESTION: How do you rest players in the NHL? Do you put them on IR? Comment: I would not have O’Reilly or Tarasenko play the first month of the season. We can be last again on January 3 and still win it all!
TOM T.: That's the problem with the NHL. You can't rest them. You can't put them on IR without a valid reason -- you need a doctor's note -- and with only two extra forwards, you can sit only so many guys a night. You can try to keep their minutes in check, not playing O'Reilly, for instance, 22 minutes a night. But then, to do that, you have to either not play O'Reilly on the power play or on the penalty kill, which are things he does well.
The Central Division will be tight, and while the Blues showed you can be in last halfway through the season and make the playoffs, that's not a habit you want to get in and you can't give away too many points. The reality is, these guys are going to have to play. Minutes will be key.