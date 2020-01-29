WHEN DOES MIKKOLA RETURN?

QUESTION: Is there any chance that Niko Mikkola will get called back up to the Blues?
TOM T.: Not when everybody's healthy because there's no place to play him and he's not getting in ahead of both Gunnarsson and Bortuzzo right now, two established veterans. But I think he's made the case that he has to be in the team's plans next season; that, like Kyrou, he's close to having gotten everything he can out of the AHL. That could color decisions the team has to make in the offseason.
Not that you don't need to re-sign Pietrangelo, but do you want to roll the dice on Bouwmeester again? Is Gunnarsson trade-able? But this year, the Blues have seven really good defensemen who they really like and are going to play.