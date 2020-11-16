 Skip to main content
WHEN THE CARDS HAD A SECRET?
QUESTION: In your history with the Cardinals, has there ever been a time when you were given a "scoop" but were asked to sit on it for a while?

COMMISH: Sure, it's like anybody else in any other endeavor. "Can you keep a secret?" How many times have you been asked that in your life? When this happens in the baseball industry, you generally tell the one who provided the scoop that you will protect the integrity of that discussion, but if that pertinent information arises elsewhere, all bets and promises are off.

