QUESTION: When a ball drops between Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler, and the TV broadcast shows Willie McGee in a heated conversation with Harrison Bader, can we assume that Bader should have let Fowler catch the ball?
BENFRED: I'd be careful reading into the intent of a conversation that gets captured on TV when the sound of that conversation isn't available. Passionate conversations aren't always a blame game. Bader burns hot. We know that. Willie was trying to collect and calm the CF as much as anything, most likely. The ball was in Fowler's territory, and he was in position to make the play. As the CF, Bader should have let him handle it.
The bigger story, to me, is that this is not the first time we have witnessed communication and/or trust issues between these two. They need to figure it out. It's not a small deal. Bader is the CF and CF get more range, right? Fair. But Fowler is a veteran player who has a sense of what he can get to and doesn't like being called off of balls he can make the catch on fairly routinely, which is completely fair.
Part of being a great CF is not just making every single catch you can. It's knowing when to trust a teammate to make a catch.