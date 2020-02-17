WHEN WILL CARLSON ARRIVE?

QUESTION: When can we realistically expect Dylan Carlson to get a shot in the majors during the regular season?
GOOLD: Dylan Carlson will get plenty of playing time in spring to prove he's ready. The Cardinals don't want to oversell him because if he doesn't make the team they don't want him to take it as if he failed. But they do want to play him, and play him a lot, and see what he can do.
Realistically? Opening day is realistic. Conservatively? Well, Flag Day would be conservative.
Follow-up: Suppose Carlson has a great spring -- do you envision the Cards could start him off in the minors for a few weeks to gain another season of future control, a la the Cubs' approach to Bryant years ago?
GOOLD: That has not been the Cardinals' practice, no. They have some internal philosophies about this, but the upshot of them is that if Carlson is better than the other options -- and he must leapfrog others, not just be as good as them or close to as good -- then he comes up. That's how they've operated in the past, even at times costing them control or additional money as a result.