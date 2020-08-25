 Skip to main content
WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?
WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?

Cardinals play final game in Reds series

Fredbird enjoys a soak in a pool during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Fredbird has made a habit of doing something different in Big Mac Land every game to keep himself entertained without fans. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Do you have any sense of what conditions need to be met before MLB would start allowing fans back into Busch Stadium?

BENFRED: I don't think we will see it this season. The season is already more than halfway over for most teams, and there is conversation about MLB going to a bubble system for postseason play. I think it's next year, at the earliest, with a lot of it depending on where we are with a vaccine.

College football seems content to leave it up to each team's city and state governments, but baseball changing its stance on the fly at this point seems unlikely to me.

