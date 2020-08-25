WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?

QUESTION: Do you have any sense of what conditions need to be met before MLB would start allowing fans back into Busch Stadium?
BENFRED: I don't think we will see it this season. The season is already more than halfway over for most teams, and there is conversation about MLB going to a bubble system for postseason play. I think it's next year, at the earliest, with a lot of it depending on where we are with a vaccine.
College football seems content to leave it up to each team's city and state governments, but baseball changing its stance on the fly at this point seems unlikely to me.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.