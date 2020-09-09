 Skip to main content
WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?
WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?

Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis Cardinals 5-1

Fredbird waves from the rows of fanless seats at Busch Stadium during the July 26 game against the Pirates. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: I’m sure missing my favorite beer vendor, Ray in Section 163/164. What’s the likelihood of fans being in the stands for the playoffs?

COMMISH: Not much likelihood of fans in the stands here. And not really much likelihood of any playoff games being here. Baseball is considering having "bubbles" for the final eight teams. And when the first round comes, involving all 16 teams, the Cardinals would be on the road for the two-of-three series unless they win the division.

