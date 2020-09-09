WHEN WILL FANS RETURN TO BUSCH?

QUESTION: I’m sure missing my favorite beer vendor, Ray in Section 163/164. What’s the likelihood of fans being in the stands for the playoffs?
COMMISH: Not much likelihood of fans in the stands here. And not really much likelihood of any playoff games being here. Baseball is considering having "bubbles" for the final eight teams. And when the first round comes, involving all 16 teams, the Cardinals would be on the road for the two-of-three series unless they win the division.
