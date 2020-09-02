WHEN WILL NEXT SEASON BEGIN?

QUESTION: Have you heard from the Blues or your other NHL sources when the 2020-2021 season will begin? And if there will not be a complete, 82-game season, how many games will they try to play? What will the NHL do if Canada still has the border closed to non essential travel?
TOM T.: No one knows. The league is aiming at camps starting in November and the season starting on Dec. 1, but I would bet against that. There's too much uncertainty, and if the league can shift the date back and sell tickets, even for a partial building, they will do that.
Multiple scenarios are being thrown around. Divisional bubbles. An all-Canadian division so teams don't have to cross the border, which is still an issue. The league will look at how the European leagues that are starting up do and what the numbers look like there.
If the start of the season gets pushed back into 2021, an 82-game season becomes increasingly unlikely. They'll try to play as many as they can. Seventy or so is the number thrown out because that's the number in teams local TV contracts. It's going to be very complicated.
Another complication will be that there may not be an AHL season if they can't sell tickets. In which case, you have to expand NHL rosters so you have enough bodies to go around.
