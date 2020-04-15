WHEN WILL PERUNOVICH BE READY?

QUESTION: Will Blues prospect Scott Perunovich, the Hobey Baker Award winner, be ready to play in the NHL in the 2020-2021 season?
TOM T.: Much will depend on how the defenseman situation sorts itself out, but I think the Blues would be content with him getting a season of conditioning in the AHL before coming to the NHL. Even if Pietrangelo doesn't come back, the Blues have Mikkola and Walman waiting, so Perunovich would have to jump ahead of a few players to get a spot, and he's only making the team if he's top six, not as the seventh D because they'll want him to get games.
So his game may be ready, but he's got a lot of players to be better than, too. The team is certainly high on his potential.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!