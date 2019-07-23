Q: When does Class AAA outfielder Randy Arozarena get his shot with the Cardinals? How many times can the Cardinals watch Bader strike out on a pitch in the dirt.
ANSWER: It's hard to argue with this. Bader's offense has become impossible to defend. Entering Tuesday night's game, he was slashing .125/.276/.208 since July 5. The front office was pumping up Arozarena during the break. Perhaps that was trade related? Lots of smoke and mirrors this time of the year. If the Cardinals are not going to send Bader for a Class AAA tune-up, it makes sense to create more opportunities for Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz in the outfield. We saw that last night. When Ozuna gets back, I think the Cardinals will have to roll with Ozuna, Fowler and O'Neill/Martinez and use Bader as off-the-bench speed and defense without regular starts. But if he can't hit, then you're keeping a pretty non-threatening pinch-hit option around. Count me among those who would like to see what Arozarena can do, even if it means a Memphis break for Bader.