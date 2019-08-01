QUESTION: When will the kangaroo court make its decision on the NCAA appeals case? It’s totally ridiculous that these penalties were handed down in the first place.
MATTER: Let me direct you back to what I wrote in Sunday's Post-Dispatch. I wrote it about as clearly as we can at this point: "When can Mizzou expect a final ruling on the appeal? The NCAA benchmark is six to eight weeks after the final hearing, which took place July 18. On average, an NCAA appeals case takes eight months from the time of the appeal to the final ruling. MU filed its appeal on March 25. In other words, the ruling could come any time from August to November."
Follow-up: (ESPN Insider) Phil Steele says he expects the bowl ban sanctions against Mizzou to be overturned. I hope he's right.
MATTER: Nobody knows. From Jim Sterk to Alex Cartwright to Barry Odom. The appeals committee can deliberate for months before making its decision. So, as much as Phil knows about every team's depth chart from Akron to Youngstown State, he doesn't know if the ban will be overturned.