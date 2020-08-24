WHEN WILL THE OTHER TOP PROSPECTS ARRIVE?

QUESTION: When will we see Nolan Gorman get a shot? 2021 maybe?
GOOLD: That is the timing, yes. He could be in the 3B picture at some point in 2021.
... the Cardinals would like him to be their third baseman of the near future. This year is obviously a gap in his development because there aren't games, but he is getting work in down in Springfield, and he had several weeks with Jose Oquendo, and is bound to get more this winter in Florida, for sure.
Follow-up: When will we see Matthew Liberatore with the big club? I assume at least 2022?
GOOLD: Sure seems like 2021 is possible, but we don't know yet what the 2021 season will look like. Could be a September callup, if there are such things in 2021.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.